You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan warns of cyber-attack vulnerability ahead of Olympic Games

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 4:03 PM

rk_bankofjapan_310120.jpg
Japan's financial institutions must guard against cyber attacks ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with nearly 40 per cent of banks and other firms experiencing attacks over the past three years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's financial institutions must guard against cyber attacks ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with nearly 40 per cent of banks and other firms experiencing attacks over the past three years, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday.

The increasing threat of cyber attacks has prodded the Bank of England and other central banks to take action to ensure that banks, insurers and other financial firms minimise the impact of cyber attacks or technology outages.

In a BOJ survey conducted in September, nearly 40 per cent of respondents said they had experienced cyber attacks, and more than 10 per cent had suffered disruptions to their business.

Over 70 per cent believed the threat of cyber attacks has increased since 2017 - the last time the BOJ conducted a similar survey - while nearly 60 per cent said they have departments specialising in cyber incidents, the survey showed.

Still, about 60 per cent of the 402 financial institutions surveyed said they were not able to secure enough staff to oversee measures to deal with cyber attacks.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan debated scope for policy review in January: summary

"Progress in digital technology has led to a sharp increase in cyber-security risks for financial institutions," the BOJ said in the survey.

"Cyber attacks may increase ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this year, which is a risk we must be vigilant to," it said.

Japan will host the 2020 Olympics in July and August.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's CBA, big offshore banks grow home lending business

China banks borrow from Sars playbook in preparation for market reopening

Battered Asian currencies arrest slide on WHO confidence

Medal for former ECB chief Draghi divides Germans

Singapore bank lending flat in Dec from Nov

Canadian lender CIBC flags layoffs as it battles challenging environment

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 04:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indian Oil Corp to raise refinery's processing capacity by 50%

[BENGALURU] Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will invest 137.79 billion rupees (S$2.63 billion) to expand...

Jan 31, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

UK clothing retailer French Connection drops plans to sell as it focuses on turnaround

[BENGALURU] London-based French Connection Group said on Friday it had dropped plans to sell the company after...

Jan 31, 2020 03:57 PM
Consumer

Hitachi makes 531.1b yen offer for full control of industrial gear unit

[TOKYO] Hitachi said on Friday it will spend 531.1 billion yen (S$6.63 billion) to take full control of listed...

Jan 31, 2020 03:54 PM
Consumer

Electrolux warns Chinese virus outbreak will hamper sourcing

[STOCKHOLM] Home appliances maker Electrolux posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Friday...

Jan 31, 2020 03:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's CBA, big offshore banks grow home lending business

[SYDNEY] Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its home lending business in the second half of last year, the only one...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly