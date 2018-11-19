You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Korea sees risks for emerging markets

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 7:07 AM

[SEOUL] Korea's central bank said it sees the prospect of rising interest rates in the US as a threat to economic stability in emerging economies and will increase its monitoring of such risks.

Rate increases and a strong dollar have driven up volatility and capital outflows in emerging markets, adding to uncertainties related to the trade dispute between the US and China, the Bank of Korea said in a report released Sunday. A stronger dollar increases the costs for servicing dollar-denominated debt.

Argentina, Turkey, Brazil and South Africa are more vulnerable because of their risk-sensitive currencies and volatile credit default swap premiums, according to the report. Mexico and Southeast Asian nations including Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are relatively stable, the central bank said.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar's rebound has bulls believing it has bottomed

Can central banks go broke? Ask India

Pound's fate could worsen as investors see multitude of risks

Fidelity names tech executive Neff to run asset management

Strength in a sari

Ethical concerns in dealing with elderly investors

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_DASCHOOL19_3620818.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Consumer

MindChamps pushing into Beijing pre-school market

Nov 19, 2018
Transport

First Asian ship fuelled by methanol may set sail from Singapore next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening