You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bankers try to keep IPO party going amid coronavirus market jitters

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 6:47 AM

[BENGALURU] Some of the best seats at the Boston TD Garden arena's Tuesday night basketball game between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets were reserved for guests of HC Wainwright, a boutique investment bank specialising on initial public offerings of biotechnology firms.

The guests were biotechnology industry executives and consultants. The message from their hosts was clear: the coronavirus outbreak should not prevent you from going out and enjoying yourselves - or taking your companies public.

"I think bankers are still pretty bullish about IPOs moving forward," one of the guests, biotechnology consultant Daniel Geffken, founder of Massachusetts-based financial advisory firm Danforth Advisors, told Reuters.

HC Wainwright did not respond to a request for comment.

The market for initial public offerings is off to a shaky start this year because of the market volatility fueled by the global spread of the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank CEO hosts 'pre-IPO summit' in New York as he courts investors

Warner Music Group Corp, the world's third-largest music recording label, and shoemaker Cole Haan Inc put on ice their plans to kick off their IPO road shows this week due to the stock market jitters, sources said.

However, some companies are braving the turmoil. Last week, gene therapy company Passage Bio Inc upsized its planned public offering from 7.4 million to 10 million shares and priced at the top end of its indicated range to raise US$216 million in gross proceeds. As of Wednesday, its shares were trading above its IPO price of US$18 at close to US$20 per share.

GFL Environmental Inc, a North American waste management company that debuted on the New York and Toronto stock markets on Tuesday, priced its shares below its targeted price range and upsized its IPO slightly to raise US$1.43 billion. GFL's shares are down 6.6 per cent from their IPO price.

"I don't think anyone would have predicted that the markets would have been as volatile as they were last week, but I think it's a testament to our investors and our employees that we were able to pull off the largest IPO in Canadian history during one of the most volatile markets since 2008," GFL's chief executive officer Patrick Dovigi said in an interview.

Companies typically discount their shares by about 15 per cent during the IPO process to ensure their stock trades up after listing. In times of greater volatility, that discount deepens, meaning fewer firms are willing to test the waters until conditions calm.

IPO proceeds across the corporate world in the United States so far this year are up more than 300 per cent compared with 2019, though last year activity was curtailed because of the US federal government shutdown.

Compared with this period in 2018, IPO activity year to date is down around 50 per cent. Kathleen Smith, principal of Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs, said companies weighing an IPO should look to the VIX, a measure of market volatility that last week hit its highest level in nine years.

"We can predict that we have a whole lot of companies waiting until volatility comes down," Ms Smith said. "They are going to wish they went out when times were good."

BIOTECHNOLOGY IPOS

Biotechnology is one sector less affected by the wider market turmoil, Ms Smith said. This is because biotechnology companies are typically valued just on the prospects of their drug development programme, with less regard among investors for the wider business backdrop. Their IPOs also appeal to a more specialised investor base.

Biotech shares are also popular among investors because they can be prime targets for takeovers that fetch big premiums. Cancer drug researcher Forty Seven Inc went public in June 2018 with a roughly US$500 million valuation. This week, Gilead Sciences Inc agreed to acquire the company for US$4.9 billion, defying the market rout.

In the first two months of 2020, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies raised US$1.45 billion through IPOs, the most since 2014, according to Refinitiv.

Next week, rare disease drugmaker Imara Inc plans to list on Nasdaq, seeking to raise around US$75 million.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Analysts downgrade Singapore banks after US Fed rate cut

Strong growth in Singapore's ultra wealthy population: Knight Frank

HSBC Singapore aims for 40% of women in senior roles by 2022

Haidilao billionaire opens family office in Singapore

Blackstone leaning towards India, its 'strongest performer'

ADB opens Singapore office

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve postpones Denver conference

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Reserve said on Thursday it has postponed a community development conference it was co-...

Mar 6, 2020 06:42 AM
Transport

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

[LOS ANGELES] US health officials conducted tests aboard a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco on Thursday to...

Mar 6, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

US announces US$8.3b in coronavirus funding as cases surge

[SAN FRANCISCO] US lawmakers passed an emergency US$8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus on Thursday...

Mar 6, 2020 06:37 AM
Consumer

Starbucks bans personal cups over new coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] Reusable cups are in vogue for reducing waste but are no longer welcome at Starbucks cafes over fears...

Mar 6, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends 3.6% lower as virus fears batter stocks

[NEW YORK] Led by airlines and other travel-oriented shares, Wall Street stocks suffered another bruising rout on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.