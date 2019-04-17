Biggest Dubai bank's CFO to leave after 9 years; returns to Singapore to 'pursue family interests'

Emirates NBD on Wednesday posted a 15 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, beating company estimates.

[DUBAI] Surya Subramanian, group chief financial officer of Emirates NBD PJSC, will leave after almost nine years at Dubai's biggest lender.

Mr Subramanian expressed a "desire to return to Singapore to pursue family interests," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The process to find a successor "from eligible internal and external candidates has already started".

Mr Subramanian will remain at the bank to help find his replacement and to complete an "orderly handover." Emirates NBD announced Mr Subramanian's appointment in July 2010.

Emirates NBD on Wednesday posted a 15 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, beating company estimates.

