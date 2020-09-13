You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BinDawood IPO said to get covered at top of range in single day

Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - 9:27 PM

file7c56d0nt9pgq4r00933.jpg
The IPO comes amid a boom in online retail spending and as Saudi Arabia sees more companies listing on the local exchange. BinDawood, which operates the BinDawood and Danube brands, said first-half profit rose 82 per cent from the year-ago period.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIYADH] BinDawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's largest grocery chains, secured enough bids to fully cover its share sale on the first day of book-building, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bids from institutional investors for the initial public offering were at the top end of the US$22- US$26 pricing range, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The institutional part of the sale opened Sunday and will continue until Sept 22, followed by a Sept 27-29 retail offering.

The IPO comes amid a boom in online retail spending and as Saudi Arabia sees more companies listing on the local exchange. BinDawood, which operates the BinDawood and Danube brands, said first-half profit rose 82 per cent from the year-ago period.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US Fed to meet as congressional deadlock stretches onward

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

Citigroup hires Bank of America executive to run institutional clients group compliance

Singapore banks' dividend cap may last beyond FY20: DBS

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

Harvard, Princeton rush to sell debt to yield-hungry buyers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 13, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

Michael Bloomberg to spend US$100m in Florida for Biden

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid...

Sep 13, 2020 09:22 PM
Government & Economy

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

[TOKYO] Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said parliament's lower house could be dissolved shortly and elections may...

Sep 13, 2020 09:20 PM
Government & Economy

China investment to Australia drops for third year as ties fray

[CANBERRA] Chinese investment to Australia last year dropped for the third straight year, researchers reported...

Sep 13, 2020 06:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

KEPPEL Reit is acquiring a freehold commercial property in Sydney for A$306 million (S$30 4 3.3 million), the real...

Sep 13, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,406.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.