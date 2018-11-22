You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin traders who could be nursing losses of over 87%

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

LOSING money as everything from stocks to oil and corporate bonds tumble? It could be worse.

To see what may be one of the most poorly timed trades of the past year, take a look at the US$1 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust.

On Dec 18, 2017, the day before bitcoin's epic crash began, buyers propelled the trust's premium over net asset value to more than 100 per cent. In rough terms, it was like shelling out US$40,000 for a bitcoin that was trading near US$20,000 on spot markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The markup was largely a result of scarcity value. Buying the trust was one of the few ways for regulated US institutional investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, and some were willing to pay for the privilege on expectations that crypto-mania was just getting started.

Of course, we now know it hasn't turned out that way. As bitcoin tumbles towards US$4,000 and the Grayscale trust's premium shrinks, the bullish Dec 18 bets are looking worse by the day. While it's unclear how long buyers held on to their positions, anyone who stuck with the trade would be nursing losses of more than 87 per cent.

One warning to bargain hunters: Even after its tumble, the bitcoin trust isn't exactly cheap. Its premium to net assets is still more than 9 per cent. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore among choice locations for finance companies

Chinese defaulter's move leaves investors worried

Prices for Asia junk debt slide to seven-year low

German regulator questions Deutsche Bank over Danske scandal

Alibaba suffers rare 'down round' investment as Babytree's HK IPO prices low

Newest bubble in China stocks

Editor's Choice

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

BT_20181122_COMNISSAN22_3624222.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Opinion

Renault and Nissan appear to be lurching towards war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening