You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bitcoin tumbles back below US$8,000 as cryptocurrencies stumble

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 10:46 AM

lwx_bitcoin_040619_82.jpg
Bitcoin fell back below the US$8,000 level for the first time in more than a week to halt its most recent rally, leading a wider retreat among cryptocurrencies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin fell back below the US$8,000 level for the first time in more than a week to halt its most recent rally, leading a wider retreat among cryptocurrencies.

The largest digital currency slumped almost 10 per cent and was trading at US$7,930 at 8.57am in Hong Kong, its biggest retreat in about two weeks, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. Bitcoin touched a year-to-date high of almost US$9,100 on May 30, the data shows. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index also fell as alternative coins including Ether and Litecoin retreated.

Bitcoin is down about 6 per cent so far in June, after its best month since August 2017 amid a resurgence in investor sentiment following months of relative inactivity. Industry watchers pointed to renewed institutional interest this year with the likes of Facebook Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co developing coins of their own.

"It just got a little bit extended, this is a healthy retracement," said Timothy Tam, co-founder and chief executive at CoinFi, a cryptocurrency research firm in Hong Kong. "There's quite a lot of volume going through, this is normal bitcoin volatility. At the end of the day it still doesn't take a lot of money to move these markets compared with traditional markets."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Headwinds from the wider selloff in global markets are also a factor, leading to "speculative flow" through alternative markets such as cryptocurrencies as well, Mr Tam said.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

SPH unit takes out £205m loan to repay partially borrowings for UK acquisition

Australian treasurer urges banks to pass on any rate cut: media

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

CPFIS funds deliver average returns of 7.82% in Q1

Yen hits more than 4-month high on trade war, growth worries

StanChart to set up forex e-trading, pricing engine in Singapore

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening