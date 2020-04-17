You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOE governor tells banks to 'put their back into it' on Covid-19 loans

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 11:02 PM

rk_AndrewBailey_170420.jpg
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey called on Britain's banks to speed up the pace of getting state-backed loans to companies that are struggling to survive the coronavirus crisis, saying they must "put their back into it and get on with it."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey called on Britain's banks to speed up the pace of getting state-backed loans to companies that are struggling to survive the coronavirus crisis, saying they must "put their back into it and get on with it."

Mr Bailey said banks had to address the "serious strain" on their ability to process a surge in demand for credit and he suggested they were sticking to risk assessment processes that were too slow.

"Notwithstanding the stress that we're all operating under in terms of the current working environment, they have got to put their backs into it and get on with it, frankly," he told reporters on Friday.

Mr Bailey said a 35 per cent fall in Britain's economic output in the second quarter of 2020, as laid out in a scenario by the country's budget forecasters, was "not implausible" and added that early signs suggested "a big drop off in activity".

He also said global policymakers who took part in meetings organised by the International Monetary Fund this week were determined to do what was needed to help their economies through the crisis.

SEE ALSO

US airlines sitting on US$10b in travel vouchers, lawmakers say

"My conclusion from this week is there is an awful lot of common commitment to do what needs to be done," he said.

REUTERS

 

Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse gets approval to take majority stake in China JV

UK's sterling holds steady after government extends lockdown, risks remain

Indonesia's central bank may start buying new government bonds in two weeks: report

StanChart donates S$1m to support Singapore's needy students, social service agencies

Investment scheme, S$20,000 grant to support Asean fintechs during pandemic

Minimise visits to banks, insurers during 'circuit-breaker' period: MAS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SATS prices S$100m of 2.6% notes due 2025

SATS on Friday said that it has priced S$100 million of 2.6 per cent notes due 2025 under its S$500 million...

Apr 17, 2020 10:57 PM
Transport

US airlines sitting on US$10b in travel vouchers, lawmakers say

[CHICAGO] US airlines are estimated to be sitting on more than US$10 billion in travel vouchers that should have...

Apr 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry

[LONDON] The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576,...

Apr 17, 2020 10:35 PM
Technology

Netflix streams some educational films on YouTube for free

[BENGALURU] Netflix Inc said on Friday it had made some documentary features and series, including Our Planet and...

Apr 17, 2020 10:30 PM
Stocks

Nasdaq proposes easing listing rules during coronavirus crisis

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq Inc has applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer temporary relief to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.