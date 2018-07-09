You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

BOJ keeps upbeat view on regional Japan, Kuroda confident on price outlook

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 11:20 PM

file6u3pgubz0yf1druux6m8.jpg
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for all nine regions of the country on Monday and its governor voiced confidence that inflation will head toward his 2 per cent target, suggesting that monetary policy will be on hold for the time being.
REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for all nine regions of the country on Monday and its governor voiced confidence that inflation will head toward his 2 per cent target, suggesting that monetary policy will be on hold for the time being.

In a quarterly report on regional conditions, the central bank said all areas were either recovering or expanding thanks to robust overseas demand, a tightening job market and improving private consumption.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding moderately," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech at the quarterly meeting of regional branch managers.

Kuroda also reiterated the BOJ will maintain its ultra-loose policy until inflation hits its 2 per cent target.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BOJ revised up its assessment on capital expenditure for three of the nine regions, saying many companies have ramped up spending on plant and equipment to streamline operations as they struggle to hire employees in a tight job market.

"The overall view is that a positive mechanism remains in place in Japan's economy," a BOJ official said in a briefing on the report.

But some firms pointed to risks such as rising costs from labour shortages and the impact of escalating trade frictions between the United States and China, the official said.

Heavy rain in western Japan recently also could have an impact on plant operations and goods distribution, though the overall effect on the economy was still unknown, the official added.

Rescuers dug through mud and rubble on Monday, racing to find survivors after torrential rains unleashed floods and landslides that killed more than 100 people, with dozens missing.

More than five years of heavy money printing have helped reflate the economy but failed to fire up inflation, which remains well below the BOJ's ambitious target.

Under a yield curve control policy adopted in 2016, the BOJ currently pledges to guide short-term rates at minus 0.1 per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around zero percent.

The BOJ's regional report is among factors the central bank will scrutinise at its next rate review on July 30-31.

Japan's government forecast last week that the economy will grow faster than private-sector projections in fiscal 2019, with exports, consumption and capital spending expected to offset the hit from a planned sales tax hike next year.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bankers quit Goldman, Citigroup for biotech riches in Hong Kong

HK regulator fines China Construction Bank unit HK24m for IPO sponsor failings

StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

Donors raise nearly RM500,000 to help ex-Malaysian PM Najib settle bail

Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
2 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
5 No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has already spent S$250m on HSR project; to lay out S$40m more by December: Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening