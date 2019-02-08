You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Boost your risk positions, unwind those hedges, says JPMorgan Chase

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE Federal Reserve's pause on further tightening, and the chance of a positive surprise from China's economy, have strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co beefing up risk-taking positions, cutting cash levels and favouring industrial metals.

The bank's global strategists continue to favour equities relative to bonds, saying in a monthly report that markets are still some way off from fully pricing in less tightening from the Fed. With valuations more supportive, they scrapped hedges that helped cushion performance going into December. They lifted allocations to emerging-market stocks and bonds.

"This decisive dovish shift, to the extent it is sustained, is removing some of the headwinds that caused the 2018 market rout and raises the prospect of 2019 being an asset-reflation year," JPMorgan strategists led by London-based Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in the Feb 6 note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the JPMorgan team's new key trades:

  • Shift away from gold to industrial metals.
  • Favour spread widening in European high yield bonds relative to investment grade, thanks to weaker growth in Europe.
  • Buy a basket of US stocks sensitive to China and trade.
  • Lift credit to neutral from underweight.

The group closed some complex hedges, including bets on German and US interest rates, and pared back its underweight recommendation for credit.

Global stocks are already up about 13 per cent since the Christmas-time lows, though the rally is now exhibiting signs of fatigue. Up next is a round of US-China talks in Beijing, with the US delegation led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The latest round of data shows activity in the Chinese economy is stabilising in conjunction with signs of progress in the talks, the strategists wrote.

"This dynamic is not only related to a more optimistic view on US-China trade negotiations, but also the possibility that the lagged effects from previous stimulus combined with new stimulus measures will make China look better than last year from a stimulus-traction point of view," they wrote. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

India central bank delivers surprise rate cut

Andrew Thorburn quits as NAB CEO after inquiry lashing

Norway wealth fund steps up voting against CEO pay packages

Global rate shift upends Wall St's consensus for a weaker dollar

Bank branches lose influence for market share

Editor's Choice

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening