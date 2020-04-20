You are here

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 7:06 AM

Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES expects to finalise aid packages for companies in the auto, airlines, restaurant and energy sectors in May, its president Gustavo Montezano said in a live broadcast on social media on Sunday.
Mr Montezano added that BNDES has an "appetite" to buy equity stakes in Brazilian companies to help them weather the coronavirus crisis, but that those stakes must be temporary.

