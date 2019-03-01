You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

British hedge fund Man Group's performance fees plunge as assets slip in 2018

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 4:20 PM

[LONDON] British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday that its assets under management fell 0.5 per cent to US$108.5 billion last year on market weakness and currency losses, sending its performance fees plunging 81 per cent.

Man Group added US$10.8 billion in new client money during the year but was hit by investment losses of US$7.7 billion and currency and other losses of US$3.7 billion.

"2018 was a more difficult year for (the) asset management industry, characterised by periods of higher volatility which impacted performance across asset classes and investment styles," CEO Luke Ellis said in a statement.

Against this backdrop, the group's adjusted performance fee profit before tax dropped to US$34 million, from US$181 million in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most of Man's strategies lost money in 2018, with many of the losses in its GLG discretionary trading and its computer-driven Numeric Alternatives stemming from double-digit falls in Europe and emerging markets-focused funds.

Man's computer-driven trading division AHL eked out modest gains of 2.9 per cent and 0.7 per cent in its Dimension and Alpha strategies respectively.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China P2P lender Dianrong closing 60 stores, laying off 2,000 employees: source

New interim CEO of Australia's NAB expects "obsession" with customers

Australia, New Zealand dollars find a crumb of comfort in China data

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Another nod for China stocks as MSCI ups weighting

'Missing' Liberian cash was safely deposited, says outside probe

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
3 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
4 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Must Read

BP_MSCI_010319_46.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Commentators welcome MSCI move to increase weighting on China A-shares

Mar 1, 2019
Technology

Razer Pay launches in Singapore, but with beta testing only

Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL expands into UK private rented sector with £15.4m acquisition

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening