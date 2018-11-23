You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

British lawmakers launch probe into bank IT failures

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 9:11 AM

BP_TSB_231118_31.jpg
In the last year and a half financial firms including Equifax, TSB, Visa, Barclays, Cashplus and Royal Bank of Scotland have experienced IT failures, Nicky Morgan, chair of the Committee, said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British lawmakers launched an inquiry on Friday into computer systems failures at financial services firms, after a number of outages in recent months left millions of customers unable to access their money or make vital payments.

The cross-party Treasury Committee of lawmakers said it will examine how financial firms are trying to guard against IT failings and whether regulators have the skills and powers to hold them to account when customers lose out.

In the last year and a half financial firms including Equifax, TSB, Visa, Barclays, Cashplus and Royal Bank of Scotland have experienced IT failures, Nicky Morgan, chair of the Committee, said.

"Measly apologies and hollow words from financial services institutions will not suffice when consumers aren't able to access their own money and face delays in paying bills," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The computer systems failings have come at a particularly sensitive time as banks increasingly nudge customers towards their online channels in a bid to cut costs compared with serving them through physical branches.

The Treasury Committee said it is hiring a specialist adviser to inform the inquiry, which could lead to recommendations to the government on tougher regulations or penalties for IT failings.

A botched IT project at TSB, owned by Spain's Sabadell , earlier this year led to one of Britain's worst-ever banking outages and the resignation of TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester in the wake of sustained and bruising questioning by the committee about his handling of the crisis.

As part of the lawmakers' announcement of their probe, they published the responses of banks that have suffered recent outages explaining what went wrong.

A glitch that hit thousands of business and personal customers of Barclays on Sept 20 was caused by "a rare interaction between two software systems" that had been recently tweaked, Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley said in a letter to Morgan.

An unrelated outage that hit RBS customers the very next day was caused by "incorrect implementation of a network firewall rule update," RBS chief executive Ross McEwan said in a letter published by the Treasury Committee.

The politicians called at the time for the banks to explain what happened and compensate any customers affected. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators

Must Read

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BT_20181123_PNODX23_3625344.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening