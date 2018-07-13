You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Singapore bank sector to 'overweight' on interest margin outlook

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 4:32 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

RHB Research reason has upgraded its banking sector call to 'overweight' from 'neutral' on the prospect of higher net interest margins (NIMs) from rising US federal funds rate (FFR) and a firmer Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (Sibor).

The broker said the upgrade was in part driven by the fact that banks' recent share price correction has already "factored in significant negatives" from the Singapore Government's property cooling measures.

UOB, with its lower exposure to China and potential for higher dividends, is RHB's preferred pick with a S$33.30 target price, while DBS is also a buy in RHB's books, with a S$30.30 target price.

RHB forecasts DBS and UOB to record average NIM of 1.96 per cent in fiscal 2020, up from the two banks' Q1 2018 average NIM of 1.84 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is premised on further hikes in the US federal funds rate (FFR) and the Sibor. We believe our NIM forecast for FY 2020 is conservative – this is as in the last cycle, after four to five years of FFR hikes (starting FY 2003), the three big banks recorded average NIM of 2.19 per cent in FY 2008," RHB said.

RHB also noted that the impact of the Singapore Government's property cooling measures would be offset by the expected increases in Sibor over the next few quarters.

"The 3-month Sibor has risen to 1.63 per cent. We did a sensitivity analysis which examined the likely impact on earnings from a 10bps (basis points) rise in the Sibor, as well as a 1ppt (percentage point) fall in loan growth. Our conclusion is that a 1ppt slowdown in loan growth would be offset by a 10bps rise in the Sibor," RHB said.

It also forecasts a "mid-to-high" single digit loan growth per year till fiscal 2020.

"Whilst the property cooling measures are negative for Singapore banks' earnings growth, we believe the impact will be relatively muted. We maintain our forecast for Singapore banks' loan growth of mid to high single digit pa (per annum) for FY 2018-2020, which we see as relatively conservative," the broker said.

RHB said the downside risks to its forecasts include global macro uncertainties like the US-China trade war and higher impairment charges.

Banking & Finance

Indosuez Wealth Management adds six bankers to Asia team

Social inequality, rising China among key trends flagged by DBS chief, conference panellists

Singapore’s finance sector can support Asian development but risk management also key: Heng Swee Keat

Bulgaria edges closer to joining euro

DBS, SGX launch education programme for budding investors

Australia completes tightening of property loan standards

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
5 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-heng-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore’s finance sector can support Asian development but risk management also key: Heng Swee Keat

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening