BT journalist Marissa Lee among winners at SGX Orb Awards

THE Business Times (BT) journalist Marissa Lee has emerged as one of the winners at the second edition of the SGX (Singapore Exchange) Orb Awards, which seeks to encourage broader and deeper coverage of financial news to empower individuals to become savvier investors.

Ms Lee came out tops under "The Hidden Gem" category for her story "Isetan needs more than a store refresh". According to the Singapore bourse, this award seeks to honour the best feature, or analysis of an under-covered stock listed on SGX, whether on the main board or Catalist. "With more than 700 stocks on SGX, the challenge will be to uncover a fresh angle that investors or analysts may have missed," SGX noted.

Following a public vote on the shortlist of entries, the winners of six categories were unveiled at SGX's annual media appreciation night held on Aug 21.

Ben Paul from The Edge Singapore won the "Story of the Year" on securities for his story "Buffett's methods ought to be as much of an inspiration to corporate boards as to investors", while Tan Huileng from CNBC.com won "Story of the Year" on derivatives with her story "A multitrillion-dollar industry is getting turned on its head", which highlighted how commodity trading is on the cusp of a digital disruption.

In addition, He Ruiming and Goh Wei Choon from The Woke Salaryman bagged a win under "The Visual Treat" category, which grouped all things creative and experiential, such as a broadcast segment for TV, or a home-made video that probes deep into the workings of a particular financial asset class, SGX noted.

dollarsandsense.sg was crowned the winner under the "GoTo.com" category, which was awarded to a "financial blogger or independent investment-related website that most empowers investors to make educated decisions with their money", the Singapore bourse explained.

Open to all local and overseas producers of content that demonstrate relevance to Singapore as a financial hub, the SGX Orb Awards attracted more than 120 entries from the international media, national newspapers as well as independent writers.

This year's edition of the awards also included a #SGX20 category to mark the anniversary of SGX's formation in 1999. Submissions offered a range of opinions of what a financial marketplace of the future may look like, and what it means for Singapore as Asia's most international financial centre, as well as foreign exchange and commodity-trading hub.

Trinity Chua from The Edge Singapore was named the winner in this category for her story "Sustainability is key to sustain a thriving SGX for the next 20 years".

Added SGX: "As the global business and financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, investors are seeking quality news and content that not only offers balanced insights, but also presents stories in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner.

"At the same time, with the proliferation of mobile technology, everyone now has a voice and the ability to influence. The vast amount of information on social media platforms also requires investors to be discerning in what they read and take action on."

The panel of judges for this year's SGX Orbs Awards comprised Cheung Pui Yuen, CEO of Deloitte Singapore; James Crabtree, associate professor of practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges; and Virginie Maisonneuve, CIO of Eastspring Investments.