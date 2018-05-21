Carlyle is said to poach Credit Suisse's top Indonesia dealmaker

[KUALA LUMPUR] Carlyle Group LP has hired Robby Winarta, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Indonesia investment-banking head, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Winarta has resigned from Credit Suisse and plans to join the private equity firm soon, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. He was promoted to his current role in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy in May 2013, according to a statement at the time.

Credit Suisse was the top adviser on mergers and acquisitions involving Indonesian companies over the past five years, with a 14 percent market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It worked on last year’s sale of a US$1.2 billion stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., the data show.

Representative for Carlyle and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Credit Suisse lost Malaysia coverage head Jefferi Hashim last year to CIMB Group Holdings Bhd., the nation’s second-biggest lender by assets. The Swiss firm hired Mia Idora Ismail, a director on Malayan Banking Bhd.’s mergers and acquisition team, to replace him, people with knowledge of the matter said in August.

BLOOMBERG