You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Central banks urge G-20 to back cheaper payments 'roadmap'

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 7:43 AM

[LONDON] Central banks will ask world leaders to back a "roadmap" for cutting the cost of cross-border payments, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Sunday.

The BIS wants Group of Twenty (G-20) leaders to get behind the plan, which is being drawn up regulators, central banks and treasury officials from across the world and will lay out steps to improve a payments system hindered by high costs.

Political will is needed to create conditions for cheaper cross-border payments that are properly regulated at a time when international "correspondent" banks are pulling out from aiding such payments for local lenders.

Cross-border payments, critical for some emerging economies that depend on remittances sent by migrants abroad, are hampered by low speeds, high costs and cumbersome processes.

The roadmap will look at current costs, sticking points and risks in payments and pinpoint how the private and public sectors can tackle them, the Basel-based BIS, an umbrella group for central banks, said.

SEE ALSO

Will GrabPay lose lustre as banks tighten rewards for top-ups?

In a rare move, the BIS devoted its quarterly review to payments in a sign of how Facebook's plans to launch its Libra cryptocurrency has forced central banks to look beyond their wholesale payment networks to changes in the retail sector.

Facebook's planned expansion to retail payments has focussed regulatory concern over the role of Big Tech in financial services, stoking debate over who will control money in the future.

As technological changes sweep through the domestic and cross-border payments sectors, central banks must accelerate work to guarantee that new services run safely and efficiently, the BIS said.

"Central banks have a core role in payment systems," said BIS general manager Agustín Carstens. "The changes under way require them to step up and play a more significant part in improving the safety and efficiency of these systems."

Peer-to-peer systems that cut out middlemen are the most transformative way of improving payments, the BIS said. These often use blockchain-based systems.

Proponents say blockchain could wipe out the need for middlemen such as banks in payments. But trusted intermediaries like central banks are still crucial, the BIS said.

"Money and payment systems are founded on trust in the currency – whether cash or digital – and this trust is something that only the central bank can ensure," it wrote.

Still, whether central banks can exercise control over decentralised payment methods like bitcoin, which transcend borders and have proved tricky to regulate, is unclear.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) - digital money issued and governed by a central bank - could provide a safe and easy means of peer-to-peer payments, the BIS wrote.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Will GrabPay lose lustre as banks tighten rewards for top-ups?

Going digital without losing the human touch

For investment banks riding Asia's wealth, collaboration is do-or-die

Argentines stashing US dollars at home as peso fails yet again

Sterling tumbles to 2020 lows as investors dash for safety

Ex-Barclays bankers cleared over 2008 Qatar fees in blow to UK fraud office

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 07:36 AM
Government & Economy

US officials talk down virus market panic, tout economic strength

[WASHINGTON] Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday tried to calm market panic that...

Mar 2, 2020 07:28 AM
Stocks

US stock futures resume virus rout as trading resumes

[NEW YORK] US stock index futures tumbled when trading reopened on Sunday night with investors still unnerved by the...

Mar 2, 2020 07:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Nippon Steel braces for downside risk as coronavirus spreads

[TOKYO] Nippon Steel, the world's No 3 steelmaker, is bracing for a downside risk as slower manufacturing activities...

Mar 2, 2020 07:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia and India will work on improving ties that soured under former Malaysian Prime Minister...

Mar 2, 2020 07:21 AM
Transport

Chinese cities offer incentives to revive car sales after virus hits market

[BEIJING] Two more Chinese cities that rely heavily on car manufacturing plan to offer incentives to bolster auto...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.