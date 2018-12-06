You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China central bank putting out more statements in English

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S quiet central bank wants to tell you more about monetary policy.

The People's Bank of China has boosted the number of statements it puts out in English in recent months, regularly announcing the yuan's daily reference rate and details of the open market operations. It's also releasing more statements on policy and commentary from the governor and other officials.

There is "growing attention internationally on China's financial policy and desire to obtain timely and authoritative information from China's central bank", the PBOC said in a statement to Bloomberg. The bank has set up a new working group to translate policy statements and news releases, according to the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Even though China's economy remains mostly shielded behind capital controls, the nation's goal to open its financial markets to foreign investors and build a global reserve currency means that investors' perception of monetary policy will become increasingly important in the years ahead. At the moment, the bank is criticised for a lack of transparency, including after the yuan's sudden devaluation in August 2015.

"These kinds of moves should be a given if China genuinely is attempting to open its financial markets," said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd.

"Without an official English translation, non-Chinese speakers are left with snippets from reports. I often find that things are translated in a way that loses the meaning, or important parts of a statement don't receive the attention they deserve."

The PBOC has made explanatory comments on Interbank liquidity each day since mid-2017, giving markets a better insight into the decision-making behind daily operations.

Even so, the International Monetary Fund said last month that the central bank would benefit from greater transparency, including regular press briefings and timely release of information.

Unlike its global peers, the PBOC doesn't hold regular press conferences. The only scheduled press conference that foreign media can attend is in March, during the meeting of the National People's Congress.

The bank has a track record of making unexpected announcements, especially on Friday nights. Its latest quarterly monetary policy report was published after 10pm on a Friday night. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

AK_Singtel_0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel puts global cybersecurity businesses under Trustwave umbrella

doc7327s6z5y6x17g53p9k4_doc700c6ph01ugevfr6xt.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nm-techdepot-0512.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore unveils plan to help media industry be digital-ready

doc7327ej7lr1h5t98t2wk_doc6uc5956yoir9kiy8dzz.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Transport

Weak consumer sentiment causes COEs to end mostly lower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening