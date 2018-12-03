You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China embraces financial opening away from Xi-Trump glare

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 1:07 PM

file72rq6kghothvdpnajgb.jpg
China announced a number of steps over the weekend that take the country closer to the promised opening of its financial markets, away from the glare of the high-stakes meeting where Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump called a truce in their trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China announced a number of steps over the weekend that take the country closer to the promised opening of its financial markets, away from the glare of the high-stakes meeting where Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump called a truce in their trade war.

The moves came quietly and were largely expected, but sent a clear signal that reforming and internationalising China's US$40 trillion financial sector remains a priority for policymakers. Financial opening had been a sticking point with Mr Trump, who's accused China of being a one-sided beneficiary of global commerce.

UBS Group AG late on Friday became the first global firm to win approval from Chinese regulators to gain control of a local securities joint venture after sweeping financial opening measures were begun last year. Competitors such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Nomura Holdings Inc are also seeking approval to take 51 per cent stakes in onshore securities ventures

Huatai Securities Co got the green light to list depositary receipts on the London Stock Exchange, making it the first Chinese firm to obtain permission to issue shares through the stock-trading link between LSE and the Shanghai Stock Exchange that's expected to start in coming weeks

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese authorities issued final rules allowing its banks, which are among the world's largest, to expand in the asset management business. Banks' wealth management units can invest up to 20 per cent of their own funds into products issued by themselves

Policymakers also eased margin requirements for stock futures trading, reversing a clampdown imposed in 2015

"It's not unusual for China to use key inflection points in bilateral and multilateral engagement to announce new liberalizations at home," said Jake Parker, vice-president of China operations at the US-China Business Council in Beijing.

Markets cheered when they reopened Monday. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of brokerages was set for its biggest gain since Oct 30 and the main equity index rose with the yuan.

Pressure from the US and other countries seems to be pushing China to open up quicker than policy makers probably envisioned a year ago, said Andrew Polk, co-founder of Beijing-based research firm Trivium China.

"The accelerated pace of financial opening is the one big China story that most people are missing right now."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

S&P 500 futures rise as tariff thaw extends best gain since 2011

Germany, France 'in fresh push for EU financial transaction tax'

Fintech company Calastone to shift fund network to blockchain

Traders cast wary eye towards 2019 as Trump and Xi agree on truce

CPFIS funds yield 0.75% returns in Q3

China agrees US$9b currency swap with Argentina

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

Must Read

file72h61ghmjthl77jd5t5.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

AK_DTrump_0312.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

China agrees to 'reduce and remove' tariffs on US cars: Trump

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening