China launches Nasdaq-style tech board in Shanghai
Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 10:40 AM
[SHANGHAI] China announced on Thursday the formation of a Nasdaq-style tech board, the Star Market, based in Shanghai.
China's top securities regulator Yi Huiman announced the new market at a financial forum in the city.
