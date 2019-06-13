You are here

China launches Nasdaq-style tech board in Shanghai

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 10:40 AM

[SHANGHAI] China announced on Thursday the formation of a Nasdaq-style tech board, the Star Market, based in Shanghai.

China's top securities regulator Yi Huiman announced the new market at a financial forum in the city.

REUTERS

