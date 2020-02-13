You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China Life Insurance seeks backdoor listing in Hong Kong

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA Life Insurance (Group) Co, the parent company of the nation's largest life insurer, is planning a backdoor listing of its key businesses in Hong Kong as early as this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Beijing-based conglomerate, which spans property and casualty insurance, banking and asset management, plans to inject its main assets into the listed China Life Insurance Co, which will in turn issue new shares to the parent, the people said, declining to be named because the plans are private.

Listing the group would be a key step in chairman Wang Bin's bid to revitalise the firm, a drive unveiled last year to speed up market-oriented reforms at the 4.5 trillion yuan (S$895 billion) state-owned giant and focus on business value rather than size.

The move would also enable China Life Group to widen its access to capital markets without going through the more complicated and lengthy process of a separate initial public offering.

SEE ALSO

Alibaba to resume Hong Kong listing plans as soon as November: sources

Still, deliberations are at an early stage and China Life hasn't made a final decision on the plan, the people said.

Representatives for China Life Group and the listed unit didn't respond to requests for comment.

The China Life Group was set up in 1996 as part of a restructuring of then state insurer People's Insurance Co.

It later spun off its core life insurance assets into China Life Insurance Co, which listed in Hong Kong, New York and Shanghai.

While the unit has long held the largest share of the nation's fast-growing life market, rival Ping An Insurance (Group) Co - known for aggressive reforms and innovation - has expanded its market value in Hong Kong to almost double that of the state firm.

China Life Group's revenue topped 900 billion yuan last year, while third-party assets under management exceeded 1.4 trillion yuan, according to a Jan 16 statement on its website.

The listed unit, which is scheduled to release 2019 results in March, said last month that net income probably jumped as much as 420 per cent last year, driven by better investment returns and tax relief. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

200 DBS staff vacate MBFC after case confirmed

Australia's CBA posts better than expected half-year profit

Banks, telco, property firms help businesses hit by covid-19 outbreak

ABN Amro Q4 profit hurt by low interest rates, rising impairments

UOB sets aside S$3b as relief assistance to SMEs

Tiny Korean hedge fund hits jackpot with 'Parasite' deal

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 12:20 AM
Technology

Facebook-owned WhatsApp says it has 2 billion users

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp said Wednesday it now has more than two billion users...

Feb 13, 2020 12:09 AM
Technology

Britain starts setting up 'first internet watchdog'

[LONDON] The British government said Wednesday it planned to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet...

Feb 12, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL (Holdings) plans to take on new investors amid diversification moves

CATALIST-LISTED property management company OEL (Holdings) plans to diversify into early childhood childcare and...

Feb 12, 2020 11:49 PM
Technology

Crisis talks on fate of Spain mobile fair over coronavirus fears

[MADRID] Organisers of the World Mobile Congress were holding urgent talks Wednesday over the fate of the world's...

Feb 12, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

EU slashes Cambodia trade benefits over rights violations

[BRUSSELS] The European Union on Wednesday slashed trade benefits for Cambodia over the kingdom's human rights...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly