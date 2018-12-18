You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China mutual fund closures hit record on shadow banking purge

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 8:10 AM

[SHANGHAI] China's cleanup of its shadow-banking system is fuelling a record number of liquidations in its US$1.9 trillion mutual fund market.

More than 600 funds have been closed this year, surpassing all liquidations in the previous 12 years combined, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. It's also more than triple the total last year, representing a sharp rise in closures for a mutual fund market that has grown more than five-fold since 2011 in assets under management.

China's crackdown on entrusted loans, the No 2 source of shadow banking, as well as an ailing stock market have contributed to the record liquidations, according to analysts from Morningstar (Shenzhen) Ltd and Z-Ben Advisors Ltd. China's stock market is headed for its worst year since 2011, with the Shanghai Composite Index down more than 20 percent year to date.

"A lot of the mixed allocation funds are quite flexible in investments and favoured by entrusted loans, so the crackdown on such loans led to closure of related funds," Morningstar analyst Huang Wei wrote in emailed comments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than half of this year's tally came from liquidations of mixed allocation funds, followed by 206 in fixed income and 72 in equity, Bloomberg compiled data shows.

Tougher regulation of "mini funds" which had less than 50 million yuan (S$10 million) of assets under management, also quickened the pace of liquidations, according to Liu Shichen, an analyst with Z-Ben Advisors.

"It's not worth maintaining the funds in a down market given operational costs," Mr Liu said. "Some fund houses may also choose to exit the mini funds to issue new products."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

RBNZ chief economist John McDermott to leave central bank at end Feb

NTUC Income appoints Morgan Stanley's Ronald Ong as board chairman

Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

No security breach on online portal: CIMB Malaysia

DBS takes 9.9% stake in Halcyon Agri's rubber trading platform

Japan's central bank to warn of rising growth risks, policy seen steady

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

BT_20181218_TRANSWAP_3646300.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Garage

TranSwap takes aim at remittance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening