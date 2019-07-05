You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China prices first sovereign bonds in casino hub Macau

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 11:17 AM

[HONG KONG] China has sold the first tranche of a two billion yuan (S$395 million) bond in Macau, which comes as the Chinese-ruled territory tries to diversify from its dominant gaming industry.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday it sold 1.7 billion yuan of 3-year bonds at a 3.05 per cent coupon to institutional investors on Thursday, ranging from pension funds to commercial banks, which were 3.2 times oversubscribed.

The ministry said it will sell the second 300 million yuan 2-year retail portion at a 3.3 per cent coupon starting on Friday. Subscription to that bond will be open until July 19 according to Refinitiv IFR.

The issuance will help develop Macau's bond market and financial services with its own characteristics, the ministry added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Macau, which generates about 80 per cent of government revenues from gambling, is considering launching a yuan-based stock market to help it diversify away from gaming, the city's de facto central bank told Reuters last month.

It is also beefing up financial services under China's Greater Bay Area plan to integrate the territory with Hong Kong, the largest offshore yuan hub, and nine mainland cities.

The former Portuguese colony will mark its 20th anniversary of return to Chinese rule in December.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Fintech PayU takes majority stake in Singapore e-payment firm Red Dot Payment

Australian, New Zealand dollars to chill out as Federal Reserve feels the heat

Australian banking regulator confirms looser mortgage lending rules

Croatia launches bid to join euro waiting room

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

In Brexit UK, home lenders chase risk, pensioners

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

Must Read

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

AK_sgsl_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

Jul 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: The Hour Glass, Koufu, Asian Healthcare Specialists, ST Group, HMI

AK_sgworkers2_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening