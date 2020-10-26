You are here

China reconsiders its global strategy for the yuan

Beijing will remove existing obstacles for currency's internationalisation while liberalising the capital account
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Although China has promoted offshore yuan trading and the yuan has won official reserve-currency status, it is still a small player on the global stage with 2 per cent market share.
Shanghai

CHINA is reconsidering its strategy for the internationalisation of the yuan and planning for more policy support after completing a comprehensive review recently, according to a senior central bank official.

"As everybody knows in the past, the internationalisation of the RMB (yuan) sticks to the market principles," Zhu Jun, director general of the People's Bank of China's international division, said at the Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday.

"The role of the authorities was mainly focused on removing the policy obstacles for the free use of the currency. At this moment, we think there are some kinds of complications in the domestic and overseas situations."

Ms Zhu said the government can be more proactive with policy support to facilitate the role of the markets. For instance, the central bank can improve bilateral currency swap agreements to better promote trade and investments, and try to coordinate various means of yuan cross-border settlements and payments infrastructure.

Tycoon who helped Evergrande has debt challenges of his own

The yuan rallied to the strongest in more than two years earlier this week, aided by US dollar weakness and China's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The prospects of a victory by Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the upcoming US election are also supporting the currency.

Mr Trump's trade war with China last year sent the currency to its lowest since 2008.

The authorities will remove existing obstacles for the yuan's internationalisation, with a steady liberalisation of the capital account, increasing the yuan exchange rate flexibility and improving liquidity in the bond market, Ms Zhu said.

While China over the years has made some progress - promoting offshore yuan trading, winning official reserve-currency status from the International Monetary Fund and introducing commodity contracts priced in yuan - the currency is a small player on the global stage, with 2 per cent market share.

And while a steady opening of China's financial markets to overseas investors has lured some inflows, foreign ownership of mainland stocks and bonds is still relatively minor.

China's capital account, a term for the flow of funds across borders, remains subject to significant regulations on the transfer of the yuan. Separately, central bank governor Yi Gang said on Saturday the reform of the yuan exchange rate formation mechanism and the internationalisation of the currency should be jointly promoted with the financial opening.

"The yuan internationalisation should be market-oriented," he said. "The regulator's main job is to reduce restrictions on the cross-border use of the currency, and let it take its own course."

The increasing spillover of Chinese-American tension into the financial sphere has ignited a fresh push by China to promote the global use of the yuan.

Some government officials including Fang Xinghai, the vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, have urged an acceleration of the yuan's globalisation in recent months. BLOOMBERG

