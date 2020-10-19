You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China regulator approves Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO: IFR

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 9:15 AM

rk_AntGroup_191020.jpg
China's securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group's Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to US$30 billion, IFR reported on Monday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China's securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group's Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to US$30 billion, IFR reported on Monday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Ant, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission will approve Ant's Shanghai leg of the listing plan, IFR reported.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

Singapore takes lead to boost transparency in trade finance

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Potential woes for GBP/USD

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 09:29 AM
Companies & Markets

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

POSTAL service provider Singapore Post (SingPost) is looking to buy a 38 per cent stake in Freight Management...

Oct 19, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.91...

Oct 19, 2020 09:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics issues letter of demand to biochip partner Sysmex over IP matters

BIOLIDICS has issued a letter of demand to Japan-based healthcare group Sysmex Corporation, it said in a bourse...

Oct 19, 2020 09:18 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as coronavirus curbs ease in Victoria; New Zealand flat

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gained on Monday after Victoria state eased its months-long coronavirus lockdown and...

Oct 19, 2020 09:05 AM
Transport

Malaysia Airlines restructuring talks prolonged, CEO tells staff

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia Airlines' parent company is still holding negotiations with lessors and creditors over a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Singapore takes lead to boost transparency in trade finance

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for