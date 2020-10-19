China regulator approves Ant Group's Hong Kong IPO: IFR

China's securities regulator has approved financial tech firm Ant Group's Hong Kong leg of a planned dual-listing worth up to US$30 billion, IFR reported on Monday citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Ant, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to seek listing approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday and the China Securities Regulatory Commission will approve Ant's Shanghai leg of the listing plan, IFR reported.

REUTERS