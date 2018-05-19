You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China regulator says foreign banks' falling market share 'not a good thing'

Sat, May 19, 2018 - 11:06 AM

2018-04-08T113159Z_1672619666_RC167FD33F60_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-REGULATION.JPG
The falling market share of foreign banks in China is "not a good thing", a senior official with China's banking and insurance regulator said on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The falling market share of foreign banks in China is "not a good thing", a senior official with China's banking and insurance regulator said on Saturday.

Chen Wenhui, the vice-chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), was speaking at a forum in Beijing.

Central bank governor Yi Gang said last month that China would allow domestic and foreign firms to compete on an equal footing and expand the business scope for foreign banks in China.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

UBS said to target topline acceleration at investment bank

Private equity firms bet on stock market's fixer-uppers

OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy

Shanghai stock exchange cracks down on share-backed loans by controlling stakeholders: media

Australian dollar near 3-1/2-month highs against kiwi, boosted by oil

Validus, Lighthouse Canton launch S$20m SME financing fund

Editor's Choice

ST_20180519_VIVA19_3997475.jpg
May 19, 2018
Real Estate

ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_BRUNCHART19_3441367.jpg
May 19, 2018
Brunch

Taking on the big boys

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
5 SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180519_NRSIA19A_3442444.jpg
May 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing

BT_20180519_PSTAR19DSIL_3442803.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

A*Star: Efforts to spur local firms to innovate are working

BT_20180519_STHENG19YJ09_3442605.jpg
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

4G leaders will listen to people's views and launch discussion series, says Heng

2018-05-17T015738Z_1235574495_RC1E6585B160_RTRMADP_3_INDONESIA-ECONOMY-RATES.JPG
May 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Indonesian rate hike may slow, not stop, outflow of foreign funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening