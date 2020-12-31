You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China state banks seen buying US dollar to ease sharp yuan rally

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 12:35 PM

af_usdollars_311220.jpg
China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at the level of about 6.52 yuan on Thursday, traders said, in a move viewed as an effort to keep the yuan from rising too fast and breaching a key level.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's major state-owned banks were seen buying US dollars at the level of about 6.52 yuan on Thursday, traders said, in a move viewed as an effort to keep the yuan from rising too fast and breaching a key level.

The onshore spot market opened at 6.5204 per dollar and surged to a high of 6.5148 at one point in morning trade, its loftiest since June 22, 2018.

The state bank action quickly dragged the yuan to the weaker side of 6.52 per dollar, four traders told Reuters.

"Two state banks bid at that level today," said one of the traders.

Traders added that the level of 6.52 yuan is widely seen as the ceiling for the market for now. A breach of that level could push the yuan higher over the key rate of 6.5, which markets believe would be a new red line for authorities.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 12:52 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish the year in the red, STI down 0.89%

IN the last trading day of 2020, investor optimism waned despite the festive cheer, with the benchmark Straits Times...

Dec 31, 2020 12:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close year of historic highs and lows little changed

[BENGALURU] Australian shares wrapped up 2020 little changed from where they had begun, with tech stocks emerging as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:16 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end year on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with more gains, building on a rally over the previous two days, as...

Dec 31, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's competition watchdog gets new chairman, board members

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced a number of board changes at the Competition and Consumer...

Dec 31, 2020 11:51 AM
Government & Economy

Former SICCI chairman and MDIS secretary-general R Theyvendran dies at 79

FORMER chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) and secretary-general of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, DBS, Keppel, Boustead, Chip Eng Seng

Firm outlook for private housing market belies risk factors

Gold firms as US dollar slides to multi-year low

Boustead Singapore sells water solutions unit to Chip Eng Seng for S$7.3m

Singapore stocks fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for