China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 2:11 PM

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have established a joint venture to provide retail investment advisory services in China, the companies said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement, which comes more than six months after the joint venture appeared in an online national registry, said the company would provide customised services for investors based on individual risk preferences, time horizons and investment objectives.

The service will accept minimum investments of 800 yuan (S$154.83) and will be accessible through Ant Financial's Alipay app, the statement said.

Vanguard, which has more than US$5 trillion in assets under management, launched a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in China in May 2017.

Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, currently operates Yu'ebao - the world's largest money market fund.

China postal savings bank ties up with Ant Financial on fintech innovation

The company, launched as a third-party payment provider, held 1.13 trillion yuan in net assets as of the end of 2018.

Banking & Finance

