You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's current interest rates at appropriate level: PBOC head

Comments signal that policymakers are satisfied with the targeted stimulus approach, even as the economy slows
Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S central bank governor said that the country's current interest rates are at an appropriate level, and that the bank will make decisions on interest rates based on domestic considerations.

China did not follow the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates last year, and it will continue to "look at its own real situation" when making rate decisions now that the Fed is likely to cut, People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang said in an interview with Caixin published on Tuesday.

"Lowering interest rates is mainly to tackle deflationary risks, but China's inflation is moderate at the moment," with consumer price gains at 2.7 per cent, he said. "Therefore the current interest rates level are appropriate, or close to a 'golden' level, a comfortable level."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His comments signalled that policymakers remain satisfied with the targeted approach of stimulus for now, even with the economy slowing.

Rather than a straightforward cut to the benchmark interest rate, Mr Yi pointed to a long-awaited reform to the rate framework that could help lower borrowing costs for the real economy.

In that reform, Mr Yi said, the benchmark lending rate will gradually fade out and be replaced by the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), or the rates banks offer to their best clients. The LPR will make reference to more market-oriented interest rates, such as the cost of medium-term loans that the PBOC makes to financial institutions, Mr Yi said.

On Tuesday, the PBOC continued with its strategy of supplying banks with cheap liquidity in an effort to funnel cash to the economy. The central bank offered 297.7 billion yuan (S$59 billion) of targeted medium- term loans at 3.15 per cent, and 200 billion yuan of regular medium- term loans at 3.3 per cent.

Alone, these steps may not be enough to stabilise the economy. In the second quarter, China's economy slowed to the weakest pace since quarterly data began in 1992 amid the ongoing trade stand-off with the US, though monthly indicators showed some improvement in June.

"Monetary policy has become easier since last year but it hasn't effectively pushed down the real borrowing cost much, underlining the urgency to reform the current interest rates," said Jiang Chao, an analyst at Haitong Securities Co. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

ANZ names Shahaney as head of South-east Asia, India, Middle East

Standard Life, Lloyds settle £104 billion fund dispute

Joko Widodo courts Softbank, Saudi prince in pursuit of investment

More Asia interest-rate cuts on the way, says Morgan Stanley

ANZ's Vishnu Shahaney named head of S-E Asia, India, Mid-East and Singapore country head

Australia's bank watchdog raps Macquarie, HSBC, Rabobank for liquidity breach

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly