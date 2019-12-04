You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 1:25 PM

rk_PSBS_041219.jpg
Postal Savings Bank of China said investors had opted out of paying for 3 per cent of shares on offer in its Shanghai listing - a rare development that underscores growing concerns over problems in China's banking system.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Postal Savings Bank of China said investors had opted out of paying for 3 per cent of shares on offer in its Shanghai listing - a rare development that underscores growing concerns over problems in China's banking system.

Nearly all were retail investors, PSBC said in a statement late Tuesday.

PSBC, China's biggest bank by number of branches, is seeking to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan (S$6.3 billion) with the share sale, which includes a greenshoe option of 15 per cent.

Unlike other major IPO markets, in mainland China where IPOs and share sales are usually heavily subscribed to, investors are not required to pay before getting an allocation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Underwriters of the share sale will pick up the unsold shares.

SEE ALSO

Institutions have subscribed for 5.9b shares of Aramco IPO: lead bankers

Concerns about the health of China's banking sector have grown this year after regulators seized control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank in May, citing serious credit risks. That was followed by the rescue of four other regional lenders by state and local governments.

Mid-sized China Zheshang Bank last month fell below its issue price on its first day of trade in Shanghai, and is now down about 8 per cent since listing.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Thailand bourse sees more listings of foreign securities

China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India

Australia bans life-insurance cold call sales after inquiry revealed abuses

Ping An's fintech halo is losing its glow

US crypto expert living in Singapore thought it would be 'cool' if North Korea mined Ether: source

Europe's finance chiefs to call for anti-money laundering agency

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 01:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Thailand bourse sees more listings of foreign securities

[BANGKOK] Thailand expects more companies from neighbouring countries to raise funds on the local exchange through...

Dec 4, 2019 01:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.51% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Wednesday afternoon in line with the rest of Asia. This...

Dec 4, 2019 01:23 PM
Transport

Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest 61 trillion won over next 6 years

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (S$69.8 billion) between 2020 and 2025, about one...
Dec 4, 2019 01:21 PM
Garage

TikTok in US class-action lawsuit over alleged China data transfer

[SAN FRANCISCO] A university student in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, which...

Dec 4, 2019 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years

[HONG KONG] Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly