You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's yuan suddenly retreats the most in three weeks

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 12:37 PM

BP_yuan_290719_74.jpg
China's yuan suddenly dropped on Monday morning to end a long spell of subdued trading.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] China's yuan suddenly dropped on Monday morning to end a long spell of subdued trading.

The offshore yuan fell 0.21 per cent to 6.8948 per US dollar as of 11.45am in Hong Kong. The yuan traded onshore was down 0.19 per cent as the worst performer among 31 major currencies.

Yuan liquidity in Hong Kong was loose, making it cheap to short the currency. The overnight Hibor has tumbled 134 basis points in the past five sessions, the longest slump since December.

Tiny moves in the yuan had turned it into the world's dullest currency lately. Investors had been waiting to see what the next development in US-China trade dispute will be. Chinese and American negotiators are set to meet again this week in Shanghai. They're also watching to see how the People's Bank of China will respond if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates later this week, as expected.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Jack Ma’s 2 trillion yuan loan machine is changing Chinese banking

Goldman says Asia's trade slump is showing signs of bottoming

US dollar near 2-month top after US GDP boosts yield appeal

Hedge funds chasing 400% return show risk in China's wild market

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Jack Ma's online loan machine is changing banking in China

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly