You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 7:39 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

A SINGAPORE fintech backed by a Chinese fintech and insurer FWD Group has secured a capital markets services licence to offer digital investment advisory services to retail clients here.

Singapore's Pivot Fintech on Monday said it has been issued a capital markets services licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Pivot counts China’s Pintec Technology as its “core shareholder”. Pintec said it has seen success in implementing digital platforms that run on machine learning for Chinese financial institutions such as Minsheng Securities, Bank of Zhengzhou, and Guoyuan Securities.

Pivot said it designs asset allocation solutions that likewise run on machine learning, with model portfolios built on exchange traded funds that are matched to the risk profile of each investor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a press statement, Pivot’s CEO Victor Lye said the fintech’s entry into the consumer space here supports its vision of financial inclusiveness “through constructive disruption”.

Zheng Yudong, CEO of Pintec’s wealth management business, said Pintec will support Pivot’s plans to offer its digital wealth management technology services in not just Singapore, but throughout South-east Asia.

 

 

Banking & Finance

China has a lot of financial opening up to do, says central bank

Erdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay "heavy price"

Westpac flags A$260m earnings hit from customer refunds

Aussie banks may cut lending rates as funding costs fall

Citi fires eight Hong Kong traders after review finds misconduct: sources

US dollar sinks vs yen as US Treasury curve flashes warning

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BT_20190325_NAHTHAILAND25_3732981.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Pro-army party takes lead in Thai election

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening