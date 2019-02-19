You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Christie’s tip off leads to conviction of global money launderer

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 12:28 PM

[LONDON] A tip from Christie's auction house led to the conviction of a London man who British authorities described as a "go-to money launderer for fraudsters all around the world."

Kazeem Akinwale was found guilty of fraud and possessing criminal property after he tried to fool a client of the auction house, the UK's National Crime Agency said Monday in an emailed statement. The 43-year-old controlled bank accounts that processed more than 6 million pounds (S$10.6 million) and took commissions of about 73,000 pounds, the agency said.

In March 2016, authorities received a tip from Christie's that hackers had tried to imitate an employee's email address to divert a customer's payment. The account was traced to Akinwale's east London home a month later, where he was arrested.

"Akinwale was a key player for organized criminals the world over," Jamie Horncastle, an NCA officer, said in a press release. "Every serious and organized crime group relies on cash flow, so taking Akinwale out of action will disrupt very many criminal networks."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A laptop and two cellphones containing references to the laundering of fraudulent cash were seized from the home of Akinwale, who also used the alias Ola Gapiano, according to the NCA.

"Christie's does not tolerate the use of our business for illegal activity of any kind and we have in place robust anti-money laundering and anti-fraud measures," Emily Burke, a spokeswoman for Christie's, said by email.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia dollar unsettled as RBA cites significant risks

Russian arrests of foreign businessmen shocks Western investors

Standard Chartered celebrates 160 years in Singapore

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Under no-deal Brexit, UK bankers will need chaperones for EU clients

Sweden's Handelsbanken appoints its first female CEO

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening