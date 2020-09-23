You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi closes market making business in retail options: FT

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 1:14 PM

rk_citigroup_230920.jpg
Citigroup Inc has closed its market making business in retail options that serves retail broker-dealers, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the decision.
PHOTO: BUSINESS TIMES

[BENGALURU] Citigroup Inc has closed its market making business in retail options that serves retail broker-dealers, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people with knowledge of the decision.

The bank closed the business at the start of last month, the FT said, adding that Citi maintained its market making operations for institutional investors and high-net-worth customers.

Citi pulled out as it was unable to compete in a technology arms race to be among the fastest and most reliable venues on Wall Street, according to the report.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

IMDA partners DBS, OCBC, UOB on e-invoicing through banking solutions

Bank Indonesia policy to remain accommodative amid limited recovery

E-commerce firm Zall to expand Singapore operations

India's Reliance says KKR to invest 55.5b rupees in retail arm

Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds rates, says prolonged support may be needed

Morgan Stanley's US$4.3b fund bets on India bank winners

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 01:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust to scrap all master leases after 'multitude of defaults'

TROUBLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has issued notices of termination of master lease agreements (MLAs) to the...

Sep 23, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's August CPI falls 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the sixth month in a row in August, declining 1.4 per...

Sep 23, 2020 12:56 PM
Consumer

Walmart plans to hire 20,000 holiday staff to meet online demand

[CHICAGO] Walmart will recruit more than 20,000 workers ahead of the US holidays to prepare for an expected surge in...

Sep 23, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

Singapore maritime bodies seek proposals to electrify harbourcraft; S$9m to co-fund projects

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) on Wednesday launched...

Sep 23, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar says has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form a new government

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday that he has a "strong, convincing, formidable...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.