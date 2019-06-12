You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citi launches co-branded credit card with Grab in push for more customers

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190612_UVCITI12_3805978.jpg
Citigroup is looking to boost its Asian customer base by about 13 per cent via partnerships with digital firms.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

CITIGROUP has teamed up with Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab to launch co-branded credit cards, as it looks to boost its Asian customer base by about 13 per cent via partnerships with digital firms, a senior Citi executive said.

The new cards mark the latest step in Grab's big push into the financial services sector, an area it has earmarked for growth. For the US bank, it is in line with its strategy to offer its products within online ecosystems as consumers spend more time on smartphones.

The Citi-Grab co-branded cards will be issued in the Philippines on Tuesday and in Thailand later this year, before being rolled out in other South-east Asian markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Today we have about 16 million customers in Asia, and our aspiration is to increase this by about two million in the next few years through partnerships alone," said Gonzalo Luchetti, Citi's head of consumer banking for Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Citi launched a co-branded credit card with Indian payments firm Paytm last month and with Qantas two years ago.

The bank's net income from Asia Pacific was US$4.4 billion in 2018, with a third of its US$15.3 billion revenue coming from South-east Asia - where Grab is the leading ride-hailing firm.

Grab, which started as a taxi-hailing app firm, has been aggressively expanding into financial services and said, earlier this year, that it was pursuing lending licences across Southeast Asia.

"The Citi-Grab credit card is a natural next step as we create more value for our digital first, always in GrabPay users," Huey Tyng Ooi, managing director of GrabPay Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, said in a statement.

Grab is also exploring spinning off its financial services unit and has mandated banks to approach potential minority investors, Reuters reported last month, citing sources.

Banks and insurance firms are among the potential investors in the Grab unit, a source has said.

Lenders around the world are trying to partner with digital players to get closer to consumers.

A recent case in point would be Goldman Sachs' credit card deal with Apple that can potentially connect Goldman with hundreds of millions of iPhone users.

Competition is fierce, however, as banks try to work with the most successful digital players, who in return are vying with each other to get the better deal with banks.

"We are not the only ones to see the blinding insight that customers are spending more time on their phones whether in payment, ride sharing or chat ecosystems, but it is all about how you execute a partnership," Mr Luchetti said.

"Thirty years ago, if you wanted to be relevant to clients, you needed to have as many branches as you could. Today, people spend hours every day in these virtual cities, and the equivalent of having a branch in every corner is being able to provide your services within these digital ecosystems."

Citi has closed hundreds of branches in Asia in recent years, shrinking its network from 600 to roughly 250, while, like its competitors, spending heavily on digital initiatives.

"Now we have reached a point of decent stability," Mr Luchetti said. "If you asked me to make a bet on how many branches we'll have in a few years, I would say a number in the low 200s." REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Time to tighten metrics to determine if digital banking boosts bottom line

Mounting rate-cut bets cap dollar before G-20 meet

Singapore hedge fund shorting US firms that risk retaliation from Beijing

Citigroup unit suspended from Japan bond auctions for manipulation

India seeks bans for Deloitte, KPMG arm for alleged auditing lapses

Editor's Choice

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

Photo 1_CapitaMall Xuefu.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust

doc75qtbiz79m1ff4pe172_doc75qsci7ck1i1f1nrd32h.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_sgskyline_1106.jpg
Jun 11, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.4% in May, rising for 4th straight month: SRX

Jun 11, 2019
Technology

Despite 5G fanfare, mobile operators still boosting older network connections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening