You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup joins UBS to predict more agony for emerging markets

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 2:59 PM

[LONDON] Gains in emerging markets since the start of the year failed to make UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. any less bearish as they saw new risks arising and weakening the chance of 2016- or 2009-style rebound.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the equity benchmark, posted the biggest two-day gain in two months and the currencies gauge rose to the highest level since July. A measure of dollar debt capped a second weekly gain, and its local-currency counterpart climbed to an eight-month high.

While the rally was supported by China's move to release more cash into the financial system and by speculation that the Federal Reserve may pause interest-rate increases this year, UBS said the key risks for emerging economies lay elsewhere. Potential declines in trade as well as economic growth could outweigh Fed and dollar moves, it said.

"Leading indicators point unanimously to a coming contraction in global trade, one that may possibly begin in Q1 2019," UBS strategists including Bhanu Baweja wrote in an emailed note Monday. "If global trade goes into recession, as we expect, emerging-market currencies will see another round of depreciation."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citigroup strategists are "now bearish" on emerging-market sovereign credit "as a whole" because of debt-service pressure. New sovereign issuances may strain the bond markets that are already under pressure from volatility in U.S. and global stock markets, they said.

"One of the monthly peaks in debt-service payments happens in March, with US$10.9 billion in the sovereign space and US$7.7 billion on the corporate-credit front," strategists including Luis Costa wrote in their note. "That may be particularly troublesome in January, given the expected pipeline of new issuances on the sovereign front."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China’s best 2019 stock is already up 33% and no one knows why

Liang withdraws nomination for Federal Reserve board seat: White House

How to dodge a market dip that threatens your retirement

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund form joint venture; buys 6 logistics properties in Japan for US$1b

World Bank's Kim abruptly resigns to join infrastructure firm

Finance heavyweights plan new US stocks exchange

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges Asean countries to use new trade route to access western China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening