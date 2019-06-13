You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup sees Asian firms like Ant Financial setting the pace

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 9:21 AM

nwy_Citi_130619_11.jpg
For Citigroup Inc, the future of finance might be happening already in Asia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] For Citigroup Inc, the future of finance might be happening already in Asia.

The New York-based bank is seeking to use technology popularised in Asia - such as mobile payments and credit pre-approvals - as a road map for its own digital efforts around the world, said consumer banking chief Stephen Bird. He singled out Ant Financial, whose Alipay is one of the most popular mobile payment apps in China.

In Asia, "the fastest-growing financial-services providers such as Ant Financial created a full ecosystem within which you organise your financial life," Mr Bird said on Wednesday at a financial technology conference hosted by CB Insights in New York. "We're using the Far East as a clarion call as to where it's all going."

Citigroup has been building out its mobile app in the US as it seeks to capture more banking business from credit-card customers. For example, it offers additional card rewards to customers who open checking accounts. The bank has held sessions inviting customers around the world to help it improve the app, Mr Bird said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citigroup isn't counting out the power of America's technology giants. "Big Tech is coming for banking - for sure," Mr Bird said.

While the firm recently walked away from a credit-card partnership with Apple Inc, it doesn't underestimate the impact Apple's foray into finance could have on its business, Bird said.

"Is it possible in the future that we look back and say ‘We wish we'd been there'? It's entirely possible," Mr Bird said.

"Given who we are as the world's largest credit-card issuer, you would expect us to be at the table with all of the Big Tech guys. Now when we do it we look at: Is it a value proposition that is new and different from what we have? Is it going to add something significant to our portfolio?"

"It's about priorities," he said. "I can't do everything."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, JEP Holdings, Excelpoint

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening