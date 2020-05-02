You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Climate activists claim win as JPMorgan sets timetable for new lead director

Sat, May 02, 2020 - 9:25 AM

nz_jpmorgan_020548.jpg
New York City's pension fund leader claimed a win on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co set a timetable to replace its lead independent director, a former Exxon Mobil chief executive officer who had become the focus of criticism of the bank's climate record.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] New York City's pension fund leader claimed a win on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co set a timetable to replace its lead independent director, a former Exxon Mobil chief executive officer who had become the focus of criticism of the bank's climate record.

The director, Lee Raymond, who is up for re-election at the bank's annual meeting on May 19, had earlier asked the board to start a formal process to find a successor for the lead independent director role, JPMorgan said previously.

But in a securities filing on Thursday JPMorgan said it plans to name a new lead independent director "by end of summer 2020". A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment beyond the language in the filings.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees the city's pension fund and whose office last month began a campaign to vote out Mr Raymond, in a statement sent by a spokesperson called the change "a tremendous victory for shareholders and for the planet".

Mr Stringer's office in its campaign against Mr Raymond had cited JPMorgan's lending to fossil fuel companies and Mr Raymond's long tenure on JPMorgan's board.

SEE ALSO

UN chief praises South Korea's simultaneous fight against virus, climate change

Mr Raymond has been on the board of JPMorgan and a predecessor since 1987.

Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday had recommended investors back all JPMorgan directors, but called its support for Mr Raymond "cautionary" in order "to convey that additional, new independent oversight is necessary as the process to find his successor unfolds".

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Hedge funds make money in April, Ackman gains 13.6% in month: investors

Covid-19 crisis makes 'going concern' calls more challenging

Visa withdraws annual outlook amid virus outbreak

Bank of Canada says it has not forgotten about financial vulnerabilities

Federal Reserve expanding Main Street loan programme to aid more firms

Consumer loans see record fall in March on virus fallout

BREAKING NEWS

May 2, 2020 09:31 AM
Government & Economy

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly, be ready for virus to jump back: WHO

[GENEVA] Countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the look-out" for Covid-19 and ready to...

May 2, 2020 09:13 AM
Technology

NASA, SpaceX target historic spaceflight despite pandemic

[WASHINGTON] NASA and SpaceX said Friday they were pressing ahead with plans to launch astronauts to space from US...

May 2, 2020 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

Trump leaves White House grounds for first time since March 28

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, cooped up in the White House for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew...

May 2, 2020 08:55 AM
Garage

Fake-meat startups rake in cash amid food supply worries

[SAN FRANCISCO] With meat-processing workers falling victim to the coronavirus, shuttering plants and slowing supply...

May 2, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

US Republicans push for coronavirus lawsuit immunity for business

[WASHINGTON] The top Republicans in the US Congress displayed a united front on Friday in their drive for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.