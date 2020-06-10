You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO sees things 'going in right direction'

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 4:10 PM

ym-Credit Suisse-100620.jpg
Business conditions are improving after a tough start to the year, Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein said in a presentation released on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ZURICH] Business conditions are improving after a tough start to the year, Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein said in a presentation released on Wednesday.

"Those early indications that we have seen now in the last couple of weeks have been actually quite promising and going in the right direction. We clearly had a lot of stress in the system in the second half of March but things really calmed down in April and they continue to be quite robust in May and June," he said in an audiocast for a Goldman Sachs conference.

"So far, so good. Clearly we expect very bad economic data for Europe and the US for Q2 but overall actually if I speak to my colleagues on the corporate banking side in Switzerland, to my colleagues in investment banking, we actually see high engagement with our clients and that makes me actually feel quite optimistic in the circumstances."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore fintechs, financial institutions tap govt support to digitally pivot, keep hiring

Federal Reserve to consider how long to stay at zero rates at meeting

Australian, New Zealand dollars pause near highs, economies re-open

Bank of Singapore hires RBS strategist as chief economist

Commonwealth Bank of Australia hit with insurance class action

Pompeo criticises HSBC for backing Hong Kong law

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Europe: Banks lead stocks higher ahead of Fed's economic view

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Wednesday, with banks leading the gains as investors awaited the US Federal...

Jun 10, 2020 04:10 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend gains on recovery hopes; Fed in focus

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the ninth straight session on Wednesday on hopes for a quick recovery from the...

Jun 10, 2020 04:04 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end almost flat just below 3-month high as rally loses steam

[TOKYO] Japanese shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday, ending just below a three-month high hit earlier this week...

Jun 10, 2020 04:00 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 3-month high on rebound hopes; Fed in focus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended at a three-month peak on Wednesday on signs of a rapid recovery from the...

Jun 10, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 451 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,965...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.