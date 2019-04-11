You are here

Credit Suisse names veteran banker Sommerhalder to lead Asia trading solutions business

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 4:17 PM

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday named veteran banker Yves-Alain Sommerhalder as head of its newly-created Asia-Pacific trading solutions business, which seeks to use market expertise to sell products to wealth management clients.

The launch of Asia trading solutions comes nearly two years after Credit Suisse set up international trading solutions that brings in elements of the bank's markets activities as well as its international wealth management and Swiss banking arms.

As Asia trading solutions unit head, Mr Sommerhalder, who will retain his role as co-head of international trading solutions, will oversee the Asia-Pacific markets business and the regional financing group activities, Credit Suisse said in a statement.

Mr Sommerhalder, who joined the Swiss bank in 2002, has worked previously in senior positions in the bank's sales and trading businesses. He is a member of the management committee for the global markets and international wealth management units.

REUTERS

