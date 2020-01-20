You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Crypto terrorism funding is growing more sophisticated: researcher

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200120_KELCRYPTO20_4009963.jpg
Bitcoin was created by, and long supported by people who wished to develop an alternative to the traditional banking system.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Portland

TERRORISM financing schemes using cryptocurrencies are growing in sophistication, according to researcher Chainalysis Inc, which helps law enforcement track digital-coin transactions.

In one instance, terrorists collected crypto donations worth tens of thousands of dollars in just one campaign last year, a much-quicker way to raise funds than prior efforts, the New York-based firm said in a report on Friday. It also made it much harder for researchers to track movement of funds than prior, more simple campaigns, Chainalysis said.

In 2019, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB), the military wing of Hamas and a designated terrorist organisation, collected money through a website that generated a new Bitcoin address for every donor to send funds to, the first verified example of such technology deployed by a terrorist organisation, Chainalysis said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A previous effort that started in 2016 used a single Bitcoin address for donations.

SEE ALSO

Extradition of Russian bitcoin suspect to France delayed

The AQB campaign also published a video on its website, teaching people how to donate anonymously; in the past, terrorism contributors have had to figure that out on their own. For example, AQB advised people to donate while using public Wi-Fi, so their computer's IP address couldn't be traced by law enforcement. The end-result was, this campaign raised as much money in nine months, and attracted more donors, than a 2016 campaign by another organisation that ran for two years.

"There's just more sophistication," Kim Grauer, senior economist at Chainalysis, said. "This is obviously a growing homeland security problem that agencies need to be monitoring."

Crypto exchanges - sometimes based in the US - have been involved in terrorism financing plots, Chainalysis found.

Even though they check their users, they accounted for the largest chunk of the funds that AQB received last year, Chainalysis said.

"Once we identify these campaigns, our exchange customers are starting to block payments or filing suspicious activity reports based on information we are providing," Jonathan Levin, co-founder of Chainalysis, said. "I think there's an increase in collaboration between the exchanges and the law-enforcement community when it comes to this."

Bitcoin was created by, and long supported by people who wished to develop an alternative to the traditional banking system. Its early advocates were mostly Libertarians, wishing to have as little government oversight of their affairs as possible.

Use by terrorists has been a key concern for regulators and politicians alike as they seek to tighten their oversight of cryptocurrencies, the vast majority of which are not issued by or controlled by a government.

Last summer, the Financial Action Task Force, whose guidance is followed by about 200 countries including the US, began requiring exchanges to collect more data about customers and their transactions to better filter out money laundering and terrorism financing.

Bitcoin and other coins have already been implicated in a number of Ponzi schemes and other criminal activities.

Mainstream exchanges have been growing their share of money laundering, and Chainalysis traced US$2.8 billion in Bitcoin that moved from criminal entities to exchanges, the company said in a Jan 15 report.

Just over 50 per cent went to Malta-based Binance - the world's largest Bitcoin spot exchange - and Huobi in Singapore, the report said.

Both exchanges emphasised that they are working to crack down on illegal activities. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Digibanks, incumbents and the underbanked

Shades of 2000 in digital bank initiative, Fed loosening

PhillipCapital sets sights on new growth areas, diversification

Greenback gains on US economic optimism

US firms could win job to clean up China's bad debt

Morgan Stanley chief executive's total 2019 pay falls 7% to US$27m

BREAKING

Jan 19, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries DLF Holdings on CFO's resignation

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Thursday asked DLF Holdings to disclose, among other things,...

Jan 19, 2020 05:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech to delist from SGX on Jan 23

ENVIRONMENTAL engineering firm Citic Envirotech on Saturday said it will delist from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at...

Jan 19, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Sinjia Land completes disposal of unit to KH Investment Group

SINJIA Land on Friday said it has completed the disposal of its subsidiary HLN Rubber Products to KH Investment...

Jan 19, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

MNACT posts 13.3% fall in Q3 DPU to 1.671 S cents

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) reported on Friday that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the third...

Jan 19, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Aqua Munda commits S$208m to Hyflux debt buyout, extends deadline

AQUA Munda is committing S$208 million to fund a debt buyout offer for Hyflux noteholders and unsecured creditors,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly