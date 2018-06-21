You are here
DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay
Carousell to have mobile payment service that allows users to connect to DBS PayLah! wallet
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S largest bank, DBS, has been confirmed to be a mobile wallet partner of Carousell, the Singapore-based online classifieds startup that in May unveiled it has raised US$85 million in Series C funding, with DBS joining as a new investor.
On Wednesday, Carousell
