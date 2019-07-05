You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank investment bank head Ritchie leaves in revamp

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 9:45 PM

doc7638bcpig0wy9vnn9eb_doc75ovmsmwx9xyfwng3bh.jpg
Deutsche Bank AG investment bank head Garth Ritchie is leaving, marking the first official casualty of an overhaul that's shaping up to be the largest in the lender's recent history.
Bloomberg

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank AG investment bank head Garth Ritchie is leaving, marking the first official casualty of an overhaul that's shaping up to be the largest in the lender's recent history.

Ritchie will depart at the end of the month "by mutual agreement," the bank said in a statement on Friday. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing will take over responsibility for the division and further changes to the investment bank's leadership will "follow in due course," the bank said in the release.

Mr Sewing is poised to present a sweeping overhaul, probably after a supervisory board meeting scheduled for Sunday. The restructuring plan will be focused on deep cuts to the investment bank, which has long underperformed rivals, and changes to the lender's leadership, people familiar with the matter have said.

Mr Ritchie has been the target of criticism for some time. He and Sylvie Matherat, a fellow board member and chief regulatory officer - who has likewise been rumored to leave - received the lowest approval vote at Deutsche Bank's annual general meeting. Mr Ritchie was also names as one of many suspects in an investigation by German prosecutors into alleged tax fraud.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We thank Garth Ritchie for his dedication and the remarkable contribution he has made to the bank over his long career," Chairman Paul Achleitner said in a statement on Friday. "He helped Deutsche Bank to weather an extremely challenging period and we wish him all the best for the future."

Mr Ritchie joined Deutsche Bank in 1996 in Johannesburg and subsequently rose up the ranks. He was promoted last year to deputy co-CEO and sole head of the investment banking division, which contributes roughly half to the bank's overall top line despite criticism of the division's performance during his tenure.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank plans separate "corporate bank" unit as part of overhaul

Digital currency operators must comply with rules: BOJ deputy chief

Japan's GPIF posts 9.1t yen profit in Q4 as stock market recovers

Bank of Japan's Amamiya says won't rule out any option if more easing needed

China's Anbang to offload health insurance unit as government speeds up asset sales

China prices first sovereign bonds in casino hub Macau

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
2 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout
5 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

Must Read

AK_sgsl_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, industrial Reits to ride on M&A wave sweeping Singapore: DBS

doc7634g6nhhd2itg5j98n_doc73kabano5501lmmkairs.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

AK_grab_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Garage

Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening