Deutsche Bank opens first Asia-Pacific innovation lab in Singapore

DEUTSCHE Bank on Wednesday launched its first Asia-Pacific innovation lab in Singapore, and will develop ideas with startups for its wealth management business. The German bank declined to disclose an investment figure for its innovation lab.

Speaking to The Business Times ahead of the launch, Deutsche Bank Asia-Pacific chief executive officer, Werner Steinmueller, said the move speaks to the new openness that banks have to adopt amid the competition and changing demands.

“There is a new openness in banking where you have to take everyone seriously and move fast," he said.

He added that Asia is proving to be fertile ground for talented startups. "We are very excited about the potential for partnerships here," he said. “Startups want to work with us because we have scale, a global banking network and established infrastructure."

The bank has other innovation labs in Berlin, London, New York and Palo Alto. Singapore's innovation lab is the first of the labs at Deutsche Bank that will be housed within the bank itself.