You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_Deutsche Bank_080719_8.jpg
Deutsche Bank AG will exit its equities business and post a net loss of 2.8 billion euros (S$4.3 billion) in the second quarter as chief executive officer Christian Sewing seeks to boost profitability and shrink the German lender's once-mighty investment banking unit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Frankfurt

DEUTSCHE Bank AG will exit its equities business and post a net loss of 2.8 billion euros (S$4.3 billion) in the second quarter as chief executive officer Christian Sewing seeks to boost profitability and shrink the German lender's once-mighty investment banking unit.

The lender expects restructuring charges of 7.4 billion euros through 2022 to pay for the radical overhaul and will shelve the dividend this year and next, according to a statement on Sunday.

About 74 billion euros of risk-weighted assets will become part of a new non-core unit and the lender's capital buffer will be reduced as part of the plan, which will avoid tapping shareholders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank said retail chief Frank Strauss and chief regulatory officer Sylvie Matherat, both board members, will leave this month. The departure of investment bank head Garth Ritchie was announced on Friday.

The scale of the revamp underscores the failed turnarounds by Mr Sewing and his predecessors to solve the fundamental problem: costs were too high and revenue too low.

After government-brokered merger talks with Commerzbank AG collapsed in April, the CEO had few other options to bolster market confidence. His plan was approved by the board at a meeting on Sunday.

The lender will cut about 18,000 jobs by 2022 as part of its overhaul.

Deutsche Bank relied on Asia-Pacific for 12 per cent of its 25.3 billion euros of revenue last year. The corporate and investment bank unit, which includes equity trading, accounted for 2.51 billion euros of income from the region, company filings show.

Deutsche Bank had 20,871 employees in Asia-Pacific, 23 per cent of its combined workforce. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening