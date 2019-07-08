You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ECB to act as needed to support euro-area economy: Bank of France governor

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 12:58 PM

BP_European Central Bank_080719_92.jpg
The European Central Bank (ECB) has the determination and capacity to act as needed to support the euro-area economy, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] The European Central Bank (ECB) has the determination and capacity to act as needed to support the euro-area economy, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

Asked about quantitative easing, Mr Villeroy said in a CNBC interview that any action would depend on the economic data over the next few months. There is a "continuing slowdown" in the economy along with "significant" wage increases in the euro area and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic, he said.

"Let us wait for our next governing councils, and there are several to come, to assess the data and then to decide," he said. "This is what I always call pragmatism."

Current ECB president Mario Draghi will preside over Governing Council meetings until his term ends on Oct 31. Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, has been nominated to succeed him.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Christine Lagarde, after Jean-Claude Trichet, after Mario Draghi, will be a great president for the ECB and she will have my full support in the Governing Council," Mr Villeroy said.

ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday that Ms Lagarde was "uniquely qualified" for the job because of her knowledge of how the global economy and Europe work and her ability to speak to financial markets.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

India could raise US$10b from first foreign bond sale

State Street expands trust services in Singapore

Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Deutsche Bank CFO lauds German economy as lender focuses on home

Morgan Stanley turns bearish on global stocks as challenges grow

China's June foreign currency reserves rise to highest since April 2018

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker’s take: DBS lowers Singtel to 'hold' after share price rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening