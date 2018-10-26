Edmund Koh named first Singaporean president of UBS Asia Pacific

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SWISS investment bank UBS has appointed industry veteran Edmund Koh as the first Singaporean president of UBS Asia Pacific, promoting him from his previous position as head of wealth management for Asia-Pacific and country head Singapore.
