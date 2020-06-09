You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ernst & Young sued over Wirecard as accounting woes add up

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 3:33 PM

file7auw86rohrr14u3l9kfe.jpg
Accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) was sued over its work for Wirecard, just two days after Wirecard's headquarters were raided as part of a market manipulation probe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) was sued over its work for Wirecard, just two days after Wirecard's headquarters were raided as part of a market manipulation probe.

The German lawsuit alleges that EY failed to flag that one billion euros (S$1.57 billion) in assets were improperly booked on the payment processor's 2018 accounts, Wolfgang Schirp, a lawyer for private investors, said in a statement on Monday.

The suit adds to a list of criticism over EY's work, which peaked on Friday with a London judge slamming the firm for its treatment of a whistle-blower during a trial that ended earlier this year. In addition, EY is being investigated by UK regulators over its audit of NMC Health, the hospital administrator that collapsed in April.

EY representatives declined to comment on the case, which opens another front in a growing battle over Wirecard's accounting and trustworthiness. Munich prosecutors on Friday raided Wirecard's offices in a market-manipulation probe prompted by German financial watchdog Bafin.

They are reviewing whether Wirecard gave "misleading signals" to the markets in March and April. Wirecard on March 12 and April 22 had issued market releases about a special report from another audit firm, KPMG, into its accounting and business practices.

SEE ALSO

Best World independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion

EY and KPMG belong to the so-called Big Four accountants, which all have been beset by criticism in the UK. Several instances of firms' failure to flag the struggles of companies prior to bankruptcies have brought calls to break up their audit and consulting units.

Wirecard, based in the town of Aschheim near Munich, has been battling allegations for more than a year after the Financial Times (FT) published a series of articles on accounting-fraud allegations at company units in Singapore and other Asian countries. In October, the FT reported that payments processed by a Dubai-based partner company in 2016 and 2017 may not have taken place.

Wirecard subsequently hired KPMG to look into the matter. In its April 22 releases, the fintech company said KPMG's findings at the time hadn't supported the fraud allegations.

But when it finally disclosed the KMPG report on on April 28, it had to reveal that the auditor didn't have all the necessary data from third parties to fully review the issue, prompting the stock to slump as much as 28 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UniCredit eases travel ban, starts to ramp up return to office

Boxed lunches and plexiglass will welcome back Wall Street's workers

Hong Kong's rush to attract China listings comes with a risk

Australian dollar scales 11-month peak, hits profit-taking

China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform drive

Catching up: How much further can emerging assets run?

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

US nod boosts China carmaker BYD's push into masks

[NEW YORK] Chinese carmaker BYD Co won regulatory approval to sell face masks to California, a boon for the Warren...

Jun 9, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise for seventh day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Tuesday, extending a rally to seven days following a record...

Jun 9, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

China warns students to think twice before choosing Australia due to racist incidents

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday urged students going overseas to study to think carefully before choosing Australia, due...

Jun 9, 2020 04:02 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as hopes of a quicker global...

Jun 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Argentina is nationalising one of world's top soy suppliers

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentine President Alberto Fernandez dipped into the play book of his deputy, Cristina Fernandez de...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.