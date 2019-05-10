You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU banks call for rethink of capital markets project

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 9:29 PM

[LONDON] The European Union's efforts to create a capital market to rival the United States have made little headway and the project needs a new push to remove barriers that hamper progress, bankers said on Friday.

The capital markets union or CMU seeks to encourage companies to raise money by issuing stocks and bonds, rather than continuing to raise loans from EU banks, some of which are still struggling to recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

The CMU, launched in 2015, has been a central plank of the current European Commission's mandate that ends in the summer. But after a reset of the project in 2017 and adoption of 11 new EU laws, most companies in Europe still get their money from banks.

This contrasts with the United States where companies tap financial markets instead, which have greater capacity to spread risk more evenly across the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We need a new push to reinforce the use of financial markets by companies in Europe," said Giovanni Sabatini, chairman of the European Banking Federation's executive committee.

"It is clear though that the European CMU project needs a reset. The fundamental and structural obstacles that stand in the way of an integrated Capital Markets Union need to be identified and removed," Mr Sabatini said.

Barriers to a seamless cross-border capital market include differences in national tax and insolvency laws, a vested interests of some market participants in heading off competition, and duplication of services.

AFME, another banking lobby, said on Thursday that efforts to boost securitisation, a fundraising mechanism that is one of the CMU's core objectives, have made little ground.

Brussels has sought to use Brexit to kickstart the CMU, warning that London, the region's biggest financial centre used by companies across Europe to raise money, will be outside the bloc.

"CMU in general is a journey and we have not yet arrived," Marc Bayle, director general for market infrastructure at the European Central Bank, told an AFME conference this week.

Werner Frey, a managing director of AFME, told the same event that only the public sector could remove many of the remaining barriers to the cheaper financial plumbing that a CMU needs.

The CMU so far is probably a "failure", Frey said.

Analysts say more fundamental change is needed to make CMU a success, such as restoring public trust in markets after the global financial crisis a decade ago ushered in austerity.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Investors pull more than US$20b from stocks on 'trade deal trauma'

Hedge fund's bosses pledge US$100 million a year to save planet

Scandal-ridden Danske Bank names new CEO

Bank of Korea suspected to have sold about US$1b to curb won's fall: FX dealers

OCBC joins Singapore lenders facing slowdown in home loans

Women lacking in race for the ECB's top job? Ask EU leaders why

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BP_LyftUber_100519_13.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Uber valued at US$82b in IPO as market jitters, Lyft woes weigh

file743599ujt1518dg2b4v0.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund

Grain2.jpg
May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening