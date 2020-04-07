You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EU govts raise 27b euros in March bond rush amid pandemic

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

EUROZONE governments tapped bond markets for a bumper 27 billion euros in March as they funded stimulus programmes to soften the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, though they had to lure investors with slightly higher yields.

Conducted via syndications - when borrowers hire banks to target a larger investor base - the deals raised more than four times the volumes of last March and the highest for the month on record, according to Refinitiv IFR data going back to 2013. It was, however, well below January's tally of 45 billion euros.

"The worldwide health crisis has made sovereigns accelerate their issuance, since their short-term liabilities, for example, cash injections into the healthcare system, state guarantees, tax holidays, deferrals of social security contributions etc, have increased," the economy ministry for Spain, one of the borrowers, told Reuters.

The sales came during a turbulent month for global markets which endured brutal volatility, with even safer assets such as government bonds suffering as investors liquidated portfolios in favour of cash.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: A COVID positive patient helps us understand the disease

The jump in bond yields to multi-month highs had caused concern that a sharp rise in borrowing costs could derail fundraising plans, especially for weaker southern European states. But those fears were eased by the European Central Bank's decision to expand its 2020 bond buying to 1.1 trillion euros.

Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire said: "There is some degree of reassurance that if we hit another rough patch, there is another captive audience for this debt in the form of the ECB."

However, market conditions forced borrowers to offer buyers a higher yield premium on top of existing bonds, ranging from 6 basis points to as much as 18 bps on a Spanish seven-year issue.

On the other hand, demand was solid, with an 8 billion euro sale from Belgium attracting the highest ever level of investor orders for a euro zone bond sale, at 55 billion euros.

Portugal raised 5 billion euros, receiving its highest ever level of investor orders at 30 billion euros.

Investor interest remains strong despite the likelihood that an economic recession due to the coronavirus will likely force governments to tear up their original borrowing plans and raise more debt than expected.

"This is the strongest response you could wish for to give confidence that new issues are functioning," said Lee Cumbes, head of public sector debt EMEA at Barclays, which led some of the deals.

"If an investor wants to buy into the market, the syndications demonstrate you are together with other high quality, long term buyers as well. The sizes also help trust in market liquidity," he added, referring to the level of demand sovereigns achieved. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SMEs wait for banks' next move, with rise in government's risk share for loans

MAS to release first set of forex intervention data earlier

CIMB Singapore offers more relief to retail clients amid Covid-19

HSBC HK investors seek legal action over dividend cancellation

Retail investors pump money into South Korean stocks like never before

JPMorgan CEO Dimon mulls suspending 2020 dividend

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Europe worries about virus timebomb in its prisons

[BRUSSELS] European governments fear often overcrowded prisons are virus timebombs during this pandemic and are...

Apr 7, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

White House, experts clash over use of drug for coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday acknowledged that members of the task force dealing...

Apr 6, 2020 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 66 new cases; Little Gems Preschool among 2 new clusters

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 66 cases of Covid-19 on Monday (April 6), along with two new clusters, said the...

Apr 6, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

24 doctors dead as Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

[JAKARTA] A medical association in Indonesia said 24 doctors have died after contracting the coronavirus as the...

Apr 6, 2020 10:45 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan CEO Dimon mulls suspending 2020 dividend

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan's top boss, Jamie Dimon, on Monday said he sees a "bad recession" in 2020, and that the largest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.